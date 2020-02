Brad and David are joined at the Choice Bank Minnesota Golf Show by SKOR North’s Phil Mackey and Timberwolves VP of Fan Experience Jeff Munneke for a fun discussion about golf villains, all-time wish-list foursomes, stories and more!

Plus, Tom Ryan from the Minnesota Golf Association and updates + discussions about Cragun’s, Breezy Point, Giant’s Ridge, The Wilderness at Fortune Bay and Pella Windows!