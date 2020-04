On the latest Minnesota Sports Rewind, Phil Mackey and Judd Zulgad breakdown Adrian Peterson setting the single-game rushing record with 296 yards against the San Diego Chargers in his rookie season in 2007; (09:00) Was this the beginning of “peak” Adrian Peterson?; (18:00) Where does AP rank among all-time running backs; (30:17) Former Vikings quarterback Brooks Bollinger who played in said game, joins the show to talk Peterson; (47:00) Where does Peterson rank among all-time Vikings?