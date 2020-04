On the latest Minnesota Sports Rewinder, Phil Mackey and Judd Zulgad breakdown Adrian Peterson setting the rushing record with 296 yards against the San Diego Chargers in his rookie season in 2007; (09:00) Was this the beginning of “peak” Adrian Peterson?; (18:00) Where does AP rank among best NFL running backs; (30:17) Former Vikings quarterback Brooks Bollinger who played in said game joins the show to talk Peterson; (47:00) Where does Peterson rank among all-time Vikings?