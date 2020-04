Ramie asks Coller to breakdown his latest piece for SKOR North on Choosing your Own Vikings adventures; (26:52) Renowned chef Andrew Zimmern joins SKOR North Live to chat COVID-19’s impact on the food industry; (55:25) Why we’re excited for the Michael Jordan and Bulls ESPN 30 for 30 being moved up; (01:10:00) Television show and movies we want to be released now; (01:15:30) NFL playoff update; (01:32:10) And QuizColler on past Vikings games he’s covered.