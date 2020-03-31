Podcast

Five potential options for the Vikings with Anthony Harris. Doogie joins for The Scoop.

By Jonathan Harrison March 31, 2020 6:28 pm

The boys are back today discussing Vikings options for Anthony Harris, The Scoop, and a CRAM Session on today’s show.

We open the show discussing sports scheduling news that might mean more sports delays (1:00) before we jump into what the Vikings can do with Anthony Harris (29:00). Doogie joins to kick off Hour Two with his weekly Scoop segment (55:00). We close today’s show with our weekly CRAM Session (1:21:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the third segment when Doogie joined the boys for his weekly Scoop segment.

Matthew Coller is joined today by Courtney Cronin, Austin Gayle, and Cameron Wolfe to discuss expanded playoffs, Vikings positional targets in the draft, and how good of a fit Tua would be in Miami. Coller…
