Five potential options for the Vikings with Anthony Harris. Doogie joins for The Scoop.

We open the show discussing sports scheduling news that might mean more sports delays (1:00) before we jump into what the Vikings can do with Anthony Harris (29:00). Doogie joins to kick off Hour Two with his weekly Scoop segment (55:00). We close today’s show with our weekly CRAM Session (1:21:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the third segment when Doogie joined the boys for his weekly Scoop segment.