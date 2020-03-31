Shows
ICYMI: Renowned chef Andrew Zimmern talks COVID-19’s impact on the food industry
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
March 31, 2020 1:30 pm
Renowned chef and Minnesota native Andrew Zimmern joined SKOR North Live to chat COVID-19’s impact on the food industry and what people can do to help out the food and restaurant industry.
SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller
