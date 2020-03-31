SKOR North Recs: Reusse’s viewing guide from Monday’s show starts with Ozark

This is part of an ongoing series at SKOR North where we share our staff’s recommendations for things to do or watch while we all Stay Home, Minnesota.

Consider this part of your No-Sports Quarantine Survival kit. Our friend Patrick Reusse gave a few shoutouts during “Reusse on Baseball” [Mondays 6pm on SKOR North, AM-1500 and live.skornorth.com].

Ozark

It’s a hit in the Reusse household. It’s the first show he mentioned when asked for viewing suggestions, and it comes with the warning against binge-watching the whole thing! It’s that good?

“Terrific.”

The Valhalla Murders

Reusse is an appreciator of cinema, and his recommendations won’t be for everyone. If you find his suggestions have worked for you in the past, then you might try this TV series, which is available on Netflix.

These recs were just a small part of the full show, of course. If you’d like to listen to the whole thing, you can do that here (or wherever it’s most convenient for you):

A look back the Arizona Cardinals season

“I knew we’d watched too much TV when my wife was watching the look back at the Arizona Cardinals season…”

Those are the shows you stumble on if you sprinted through Ozark instead of pacing yourself.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

(Netflix) Second-hand recommendation from Derek Wetmore, who probably just read the book.

Twins Yearbook

The yearbook (or media guide) was the subject of the new popular segment “Reusse Picks a Random Former Twins Team and Talks About It.” This week it was the 1972 Twins — the beginning of a bit of a rough patch. The final season without a DH in the American League, a year dominated by pitching, Bert Blyleven emerging as a strikeout force, Tony Oliva with another great year of hitting, but he and Harmon Killebrew got hurt during the season.

A fascinating look back to a season before Reusse covered the Twins beat for the newspaper.

