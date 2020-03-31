What positions should the Vikings target in the Draft? What are the Vikings options after tagging Anthony Harris?

Uncategorized

Matthew Coller is joined today by Courtney Cronin, Austin Gayle, and Cameron Wolfe to discuss expanded playoffs, Vikings positional targets in the draft, and how good of a fit Tua would be in Miami. Coller and Cronin open the show reacting to the news of expanded playoffs and how much of a disadvantage is it if the Vikings miss OTA’s (1:00). We’re then joined by PFF’s Austin Gayle to discuss what positions the Vikings should target in the draft (27:00). Hour Two kicks off with a discussion about the league year staying on time and what the Vikings options are now that they franchise tagged Anthony Harris (54:00). We close out today’s show joined by ESPN NFL Nation’s Cameron Wolfe to discuss the Dolphins offseason and how good of a fit Tua would be in Miami (1:19:00).

