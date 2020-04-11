11 draft targets for the Minnesota Lynx

The WNBA draft is set to take place Friday night on ESPN and the Minnesota Lynx have the sixth overall selection. With the exit of point guard Danielle Robinson in free agency, the Lynx are expected to have their eyes on the franchise’s next floor general but they will have plenty of quality options. Here are five players who are most likely to be on their radar…

South Carolina, G, Tyasha Harris

A four-year starter for one of the nation’s elite programs, Harris averaged 12.0 points per game with 5.7 assists. She is a high-IQ point guard whose shooting improved last season from 30.7% from three-point land in 2018-19 to 38.4% in 2019-20. Harris’s college experience under Dawn Staley gives her a chance to quickly translate to the WNBA.

UConn, F, Megan Walker

One of the best three-point shooters in UConn history, the 6-foot-1 nailed 45.1% of her shots from deep and elected to enter the WNBA draft after her junior season. Walker wasn’t just a sniper, averaging nearly 20 points and nine rebounds per game for one of the country’s top programs. The Lynx had great success picking Napheesa Collier last year with the sixth overall selection and could create a versatile lineup with Walker in the mix.

Texas A&M, G, Chennedy Carter

For the last three years, Carter has been the Texas A&M offense, averaging 21.8 points per game in her college career. While she was not as effective from three-point land last season as in the past, Carter still finished with a solid 45.3% shooting percentage. Carter is a dynamic scorer off the dribble and created for her teammates as well with 3.6 assists per game. She might be either selected before the sixth pick or similar enough to Odyssey Sims for the Lynx to be all-in on her but if she drops to No. 6, Carter could be too gifted to pass.

UConn, G, Crystal Dangerfield

She may only be 5-foot-5 but Dangerfield is blazing fast, strong and a sniper from deep. Operating the UConn offense, she nailed 41.0% of three-point attempts and averaged 14.9 points per game. With the Lynx stacking up shooters recently with acquisitions of Lexie Brown and Rachel Banham, they could benefit from a distributor who can also knock down any three-point opportunities.

South Carolina, F, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan

An ascending player, Herbert Harrigan has improved each season at South Carolina, culminating with a 13.1 point per game performance and impressive 43.5% three-point percentage as a senior. At 6-foot-2, she fits into the Collier mold of being able to play the small forward or power forward spot, giving any team that drafts her lineup flexibility.

Kitija Laksa, G, South Florida

She didn’t play at one of the top universities in women’s basketball but Laksa was a dominant scorer before electing to play professionally overseas rather than finish her college career. She produced 21.1 points per game, made 38.7% of threes and an outrageous 96.5% of free throws. At 6-foot, Laksa can score off the dribble as well as any player in the draft and can extend three point range well beyond the line.

Miami, F, Betrice Mompremier

A remarkable athlete, Mompremier has average 17 points and 11 assists per game for The U. She’s 6-foot-4 but her wingspan is even more impressive. Mompremier did most of her damage at the basket, scoring on 52% of field goals and routinely flying by opponents in transition for layups. While Lynx have their starters set at the forward position, the bench isn’t strong behind Sylvia Fowles and Damiris Dantas.

Princeton, F, Bella Alarie

Another four-year starter, Alarie is a unicorn type, hitting 95 three-pointers over her career at 6-foot-4. Her junior was stronger than her senior year when she scored 23 points and picked up 10.6 rebounds per game. Usually top picks face the best of the best, so it will be a challenge to figure out how Alarie could translate from facing Ivy League to WNBA talent.

Oregon, F, Ruthy Hebert

One of three players to be picked from the Ducks on Friday night, Hebert patrolled the paint with incredible effectiveness, making 68.5% of her field goals. She projects as a traditional power forward with powerful moves and a soft touch around the basket. On the defensive end, Hebert averaged 9.0 rebounds per game.

Baylor, G, Te’a Cooper

An all-around point guard who both distributes to Baylor’s other highly-talented players (like Lauren Cox, who is expected to be a top-three pick) and hits from downtown. Cooper drained 41.5% of her threes while averaging nearly five assists per game.

Maryland, G, Kaila Charles

A highly-athletic, versatile guard who averaged 14.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. She isn’t a sniper by any means but adds a unique element in her ability to run the floor and play defense at a high level.