36 hours of Purple: Who has more to lose in this draft: Zimmer, Spielman or both?

Ramie opens SKOR North Live asking Judd who has more to lose in this draft class: Spielman, Zimmer or both?; (25:40) Dan Orvlosky from ESPN joins to talk the Vikings’ strategy at the NFL Draft; (40:00) Ranking the Vikings biggest draft needs; (55:30) Matthew Coller slides in and Ramie asks what he makes of Percy Harvin wanting to comeback; (01:02:15) who has more to lose in this draft class: Spielman, Zimmer or both?; Nick Shepkowski from 670 The Score in Chicago joins for what the Bears are looking for in the draft.