A look at the Vikings’ two picks so far and what they have left in the draft

A look at the Vikings’ picks in the draft after Thursday’s opening round.

THURSDAY

First round (No. 22): Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

First round (No. 31): Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

FRIDAY

Second round (No. 58)

Third round (Nos. 89 and 105)

SATURDAY

Fourth round (Nos. 117 and 132)

Fifth round (Nos. 155 and 176)

Sixth round (Nos. 201 and 205)

Seventh round (Nos. 219, 249 and 253)

