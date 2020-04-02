A reminder that Max Kepler owns Trevor Bauer … from Trevor Bauer? [VIDEO]

Trevor Bauer is one of the most outspoken active pro baseball players, and he has a reputation for saying what he thinks. Hard to get offended by the truth, right?

Well, Bauer isn’t exactly holding back in his latest video. A full breakdown of matchups with Twins right fielder Max Kepler, in which Kepler takes Bauer deep 5 times in a row.

It really is incredible to watch for two main reasons:

The detail in which Bauer breaks down these at-bats, including full scouting reports on Kepler and Bauer’s own plan of attack. (Granted, the plan didn’t work, and the scouting reports eventually were adjusted, but when is the last time you saw anything from an active player with THIS much specificity?) The fact that Bauer did this breakdown that is sort of a self-takedown.

“Our scouting report is … if you get soft below this line, it’s good,” Bauer tells us. “He usually rolls over this [changeup down and in]. These are some of the adjustments that he was able to make. Instead of whipping the barrel and rolling over, he was able to turn the barrel and direct his hands and direct his energy towards the mound in 2019. This is one of the adjustments that he made. He’s able to stay through these pitches and we get another homer.”

“So now that’s 2 [homers], and now I’m mad. … He’s not going to get another homer off me. It’s super-competitive at this point,” Bauer says, rolling the clip on their next battle.

We know how that one ends.

Bauer is a fascinating character. He shares with us this great breakdown of some of the Cleveland Indians’ advanced scouting reports on Kepler, the adjustments Kepler made throughout the season, and how he was able to stay so well-trained on a variety of different pitches Bauer offered.

The net result: Five home runs in five at-bats, Major League notoriety, and, importantly, an unending slew of internet memes from people looking to dunk on Bauer.

Well, that’s fun and all. I found this video extremely enjoyable in its attention to detail and ability to pull back the curtain. And for that, we thank Bauer.

If you like the video, you can help Bauer get to his goal of 100,000 YouTube subscribers by the end of the year.