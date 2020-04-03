Podcast

Action Movie Rewind: Hard to Kill. How different would things be if the Vikings lost the Minneapolis Miracle game?

By Jonathan Harrison April 3, 2020 6:12 pm

The boys are back for the final day of the week talking Minneapolis Miracle, how they got into radio, and Hard to Kill on today’s show.

We open the show discussing how things would be different if the Vikings had lost the Minneapolis Miracle game (1:00). We get the Friday Funday festivities started early with an #AskMJR about how the guys got into radio (29:00). We kick off Hour Two with our Action Movie Rewind this time reviewing the 1990 Steven Seagal movie Hard to Kill (55:00). We close out the week wrapping with Reusse (1:26:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the third segment when the boys breakdown the next movie in their latest Action Movie Rewind as they look back at the 1990 Steven Seagal action movie Hard To Kill.

How different would things be if the Vikings had lost the Minneapolis Miracle game?

