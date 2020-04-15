Addressing the OBJ to Vikings news, Sports Dad Stories, COVID-19 update and Marc Malusis from WFAN on OBJ to Vikings rumors

Ramie and Judd open the show with OBJ to Vikings news; (05:00) Chad Graff who covers the Vikings for The Athletic joins for his take on the rumor, Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook and other Vikings related news; (25:35) A Sports Dad story that’s relevant to the OBJ-Vikings rumor; (41:00) Joe Nelson from BringMeTheNews joins for COVID-19 updates in Minnesota; (53:41) Derek Wetmore slides in and he and Ramie discuss their thoughts of sports being played in empty stadiums; (01:16:50) Marc Malusis from WFAN, who broke the OBJ to Vikings news, joins the show for more information on the trade.