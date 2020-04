Ramie asks Judd if the Vikings are in the right category of being contenders for the 2020 season?; (29:44) Tua’s draft stock could continue to fall with him reportedly failing a physical; (46:00) The complicated nature of the NFL Draft; (54:30) Derek Wetmore slides in to talk baseball, specifically what would you give up to get the Twins a front-line pitcher; (01:22:48) Derek Goes to The Movies!