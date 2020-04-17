Are the Vikings making the right decisions for 2020?

Shows
Mackey & Judd w/ Ramie
Purple Daily w/ Coller
SKOR North Live
Vent Line
SKOR North Twins Show
Minnesota Sports Rewind
Raised by Wolves
Judd’s Hockey Show
SKOR North Gophers Show
Full LIVE Schedule
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
10,000 Swings
The Crafty Rogues
Sound of the Loons
Loon Talk
The Beer Show
Fantasy Football Party
Partnership Shows
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Shows
Mackey & Judd w/ Ramie
Purple Daily w/ Coller
SKOR North Live
Vent Line
SKOR North Twins Show
Minnesota Sports Rewind
Raised by Wolves
Judd’s Hockey Show
SKOR North Gophers Show
Full LIVE Schedule
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
10,000 Swings
The Crafty Rogues
Sound of the Loons
Loon Talk
The Beer Show
Fantasy Football Party
Partnership Shows
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Podcast
Previous Story
Twins Show: Pick a recently traded player that you want on the Twins [The OBJ episode]
Next Story
Are the Vikings legitimate contenders in 2020?
Are the Vikings making the right decisions for 2020?
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
April 17, 2020 12:12 pm
Judd opens Vent Line with calls and thoughts from Minnesota sports fans on the confusing direction the Vikings are trying to take for the 2020 season.
(41:00) Judd closes the show with another unnecessary hockey tribute.
Topics:
Vikings
Vikings Vent Line
Wild
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest Vikings Vent Line Stories
Zulgad: Draft memories Part V: In this case, Vikings ended up getting the last laugh
11 draft targets for the Minnesota Lynx
Zulgad: Draft memories Part IV: Great expectations become big-time busts
Draft simulation: Trading down looks lucrative for Vikings
Inbox Zero: When will the White Sox challenge for the division?
A Twitter List by SKORNorth
Podcast
Previous Story
Twins Show: Pick a recently traded player that you want on the Twins [The OBJ episode]
Next Story
Are the Vikings legitimate contenders in 2020?