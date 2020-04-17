Podcast

Are the Vikings making the right decisions for 2020?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets April 17, 2020 12:12 pm
  • Judd opens Vent Line with calls and thoughts from Minnesota sports fans on the confusing direction the Vikings are trying to take for the 2020 season.
  • (41:00) Judd closes the show with another unnecessary hockey tribute.

Topics:
Vikings Vikings Vent Line Wild



