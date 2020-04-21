Are the Vikings out of the sweepstakes for Washington’s Pro Bowl tackle?

With the NFL draft approaching on Thursday and the Vikings looking to upgrade at left tackle, there have been discussions that Minnesota would be a good landing spot for Washington Pro Bowl tackle Trent Williams.

But John Keim, who covers Washington’s NFL team for ESPN, reported Tuesday that the Vikings were a club to watch in the Williams talks but with more teams joining the pursuit he now wonders if Minnesota “blew” its chance.

More teams getting involved or at least inquiring. Will be interesting to see if anything happens before the draft or after the 1st round if teams fail to get their guy. Minn was a team to watch; but wonder if Vikings blew their chance. https://t.co/GLDCNmx3qZ — John Keim (@john_keim) April 21, 2020

As you can see in the above tweet, the Cleveland Browns are one of the teams pursuing Williams. In his mock draft, Peter King puts Williams attempt the list of players he expects to get traded during the draft.

Williams, who will turn 32 in July, did not play for Washington last season and revealed he had been dealing witha rare form of skin cancer and accused the team of not properly diagnosing it. Williams’ desire to leave Washington did not change with the decision to hire Ron Rivera as coach after this past season.

The issue now is that the seven-time Pro Bowl selection wants a new contract and Washington is trying to get what it considers fair compensation. Williams and his agent were given permssion to seek a trade in early March. One report last month indicated Washington was looking for a second-round pick in return. Williams has not played in all 16 games in a season since 2013, so that would be a concern of any team acquiring him and giving him a new contract.

Williams is scheduled to make a base salary of $12.5 million with a salary cap hit of $14.5 million in the last year of his current deal in 2020. The Vikings’ current left tackle, Riley Reiff, is due a base salary of $10.9 million with a cap hit of $13.2 million this coming season. Rieff likely would be jettisoned or asked to take a pay cut if Williams was acquired.