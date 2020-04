Ramie kicks off the show asking Coller if the Vikings are in a win-now mode, or, are they in a soft-rebuild mode?; (26:47) ESPN’s John Keim joins on the Vikings’ pursuit of offensive tackle Trent Williams; (51:14) Power rankings of the Vikings least-important needs; (01:06:15) Name That Viking!; (01:21:00) Jeff Riger of the The Fan in Detroit joins to preview the Lions draft needs.