Ramie opens the show with idea of getting rid of handshakes and hugs; (13:00) Tom Brady’s interview with Howard Stern; (28:31) SportsDadStories with Judd Zulgad; (41:20) Judd gives his power rankings of ballpark foods!; (50:10) Derek Wetmore joins to talk the MLB’s plan to possibly resume the season; (01:17:44) Random Power Rankings of ballpark foods.