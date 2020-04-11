Behind Vikings QB rankings: Favre over Cunningham? Kramer too high or too low? The voting process

We spent this week running down SKOR North’s rankings of the Top 5 quarterbacks in Vikings history. There was no debate about Fran Tarkenton being atop the list and little debate about Daunte Culpepper being second. After that there was plenty of disagreement and that’s what makes the exercise so much fun.

Why did Brett Favre make it and not Randall Cunningham? Some wondered if Tommy Kramer belonged on the list and many felt he was too low. There were others who wondered why Joe Kapp, who led the Vikings to their first Super Bowl berth, was left off.

The final voting looked like this: Tarkenton (20 points), Culpepper (15), Favre (8), Kramer (6) and Warren Moon (4).

As the final part of this series, here are the ballots cast by Matthew Coller, Phil Mackey, Patrick Reusse and Judd Zulgad. Explanations also are provided by Coller, Mackey and Zulgad.

MATTHEW COLLER

1. Fran Tarkenton

2. Daunte Culpepper

3. Brad Johnson

4. Tommy Kramer

5. Wade Wilson

Coller’s comments: The thing that was difficult to grapple with was the one-year wonder. Can we really call someone one of the great Vikings quarterbacks ever if they were actually toward the top of the greatest Packers or greatest Eagles quarterback list? And if we include Cunningham for his ’98 season and Favre’s ’09, do we also have to have Case Keenum as a top five Viking QB ever and leave out others who won many more games? I see Johnson as the most underappreciated Vikings QB. He went 28-18, including an 8-5 year that he put them in position to win Dennis Green’s first playoff game in Minnesota (with Cunningham taking Johnson’s place due to injury) and then later came back for a very good 2005 run at 37. Wilson deserves similar praise for being largely a backup but winning when he had the chance and coming just as close as Favre to taking the Vikings to a Super Bowl.

PHIL MACKEY

1. Fran Tarkenton

2. Brett Favre

3. Daunte Culpepper

4. Randall Cunningham

5. Kirk Cousins

Honorable mention: Warren Moon, Tommy Kramer, Teddy Bridgewater

Mackey’s comments: When evaluating legacies — and this includes Hall of Fame candidacy as well — I value peak greatness over longevity, which is why Favre and Cunningham are both in my top five. Tarkenton checks the longevity and peak greatness boxes. Culpepper is the closest thing the Vikings have had to a long-term franchise QB since the 1980’s, and he also at one point was considered a Top 5 QB in the entire NFL. Cousins makes the list ahead of Moon because he is the Vikings’ current all-time leader in passer rating, and he ranks second in yards per game and completion percentage. What about Kramer, you ask? He had exactly one very good season. And durability was an issue as well, with backup Wilson making nearly 50 starts throughout the 80’s.

PATRICK REUSSE

1. Fran Tarkenton

2. Daunte Culpepper

3. Warren Moon

4. Tommy Kramer

5. Brett Favre

JUDD ZULGAD

1. Fran Tarkenton

2. Daunte Culpepper

3. Brett Favre

4. Tommy Kramer

5. Warren Moon

Zulgad’s comments: The top two on my list weren’t difficult, but after that even the positioning of the quarterbacks became an internal debate. I initially had Kramer over Favre but after looking at Kramer’s stats dropped him one spot. However, as a guy who watched Kramer growing up — and had a Kramer No. 9 jersey that I wore in third grade at St. Therese in Deephaven — he wasn’t going to drop lower than fourth. Why? Because it’s not fair to just look at the stats without realizing what quarterback play was like in the 1970s and ’80s. These guys were targets for defenders, weren’t protected by the rules and throwing interceptions back then is like a hitter in baseball striking out now. You shrugged your shoulders. Now, it’s a sin to throw a pick and striking out is no big deal.

Moon arrived from Houston in 1994 and passed for 4,000-plus yards in back-to-back seasons before an injury derailed his 1996 season. Where I really struggled was putting Moon over Cunningham and having Favre on the list and not Randall. In the case of Favre over Cunningham, I will admit I’m guilty of recency bias. Yes, Favre’s masterful 2009 season is now long ago but I covered it, saw what he meant to that team (they don’t get to the NFC title game without him) and, to this day, I can’t say enough about Favre’s play that year. Even though he threw the key interception in the NFC title game in New Orleans. If Brad Johson stays healthy in 1998, is he as successful as Cunningham? Cunningham started 14 games and went 13-1 in the regular season in ’98, as the Vikings won 15 of 16 games.

The most interesting about this exercise was the fact Favre and Moon had such short stints in Minnesota and yet ended up making the Top 5. Just another sign of how long this franchise has been looking for a long-term, franchise quarterback.