Big takeaways from 15 Vikings draft picks

By Jonathan Harrison April 27, 2020 6:12 pm

The boys are back to react to all of the picks made by the Vikings this last weekend in the NFL Draft plus their reactions to the latest episodes of The Last Dance.

We open the show discussing our takeaways from the Vikings draft that has been widely praised (1:00). We finish off Hour One chatting about what elements of this years draft broadcast the NFL should keep going forward (29:00). Hour Two opens with a recap episodes three and four of The Last Dance (55:00). We close out the show with another Mock before wrapping with Reusse (1:22:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the second segment when the boys ran through some way too early mock drafts for 2021 and discuss where key Gophers players might land in that draft.

