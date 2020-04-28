BONUS: Before the State of Hockey: Why the North Stars left town

From Minnesota Sports Rewind, Phil Mackey, Judd Zulgad and Declan Goff rewind to when Minnesota lost the North Stars to Dallas; (02:00) A hilarious letter from Norm Green on why he moved the team; (05:00) Judd explains the timeline of what led the team to move to Dallas; (14:00) What could or should have happened to keep the North Stars in Minnesota?; (17:45) How would things have played out if the North Stars had stayed?; (20:30) How much have the Wild filled the void?; (29:30) Mike Modano joins for his memories of the move.