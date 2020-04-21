Uncategorized

BONUS: Kent Hrbek helps us to remember Game 6, 1991

“We will see you tomorrow night!” In this bonus episode from “Minnesota Sports Rewind,” Kent Hrbek joins Phil Mackey, Judd Zulgad and Derek Wetmore as we re-live Game 6 of the 1991 World Series.
(09:30) How would social media react during the 1991 World Series?
(15:00) Is Kirby Puckett a first-ballot Hall of Famer without his Game 6 heroics?
(21:00) How cool was it that Joe Buck emulated the same call in 2011 that his dad in 1991?
(28:10) Twins Hall of Famer, Kent Hrbek joins for his memories of the series.

Topics:
