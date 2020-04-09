Shows
Podcast
Previous Story
The Wild sign Zach Parise and Ryan Suter
BONUS: Zach Parise opens up on his signing, tenure and future with the Wild
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
April 9, 2020 12:16 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
Zach Parise joined Minnesota Sports Rewind on SKOR North to talk his signing, tenure, what he would’ve like to see added to past teams and how strange it was to almost be traded
Topics:
SKOR North Hockey Shows
Wild
Latest SKOR North Hockey Shows Stories
Wetmore: Rod Carew’s chase of .400; Learning about the 1977 Twins from Reusse
Best Vikings draft fits, Part 3: Wide receivers
Top 5 Vikings QBs: Former nemesis provided one thrilling season in purple
Arizona-only MLB games? Not so fast: MLB responds to reports on restart ideas
Inbox Zero: Would you revisit the Noah Syndergaard trade talks?
