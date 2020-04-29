Podcast

Brett Favre jumps into the Rodgers/Green Bay drama. Doogie with The Scoop. Write That Down.

By Jonathan Harrison April 29, 2020 6:08 pm

We had a show planned before Brett Favre hopped on airwaves across America and gave us a different show than we had originally planned plus Doogie stops by for The Scoop.

We open the show with the boys reacting to all of the things Brett Favre had to say about the Aaron Rodgers/Packers drama (1:00). Doogie jumps in to close out Hour One for his weekly Scoop session (33:00). Hour Two opens up with our weekly Accountability and Write That Down sessions (56:00). We close out today’s show with Ross Brendel defending his topless eating before Reusse jumps in to help wrap up the show (1:19:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the second segment when Doogie joined the boys for his weekly Scoop session.

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the third segment when we ran through one of the worst accountability sessions in Write That Down history as well as make more predictions that are sure to go wrong.

What did we learn about the Rodgers/Green Bay situation from Brett Favre’s comments?

Matthew Coller is joined by Sage Rosenfels, Judd Zulgad, and Mike Sando to discuss the Brett Favre comments just before we went on air. Coller and Sage discuss what Brett Favre had to say on…
