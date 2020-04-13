Brett Favre’s revenge tour against the Packers – Minnesota Sports Rewind

Phil and Judd rewind the Vikings 2009 Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, which was Brett Favre’s first matchup against Green Bay; (11:00) Where does this game rank among Minnesota sports satisfactions; (15:00) Between the Vikings win and Game 163 for the Twins, was this the best 48-hour stretch in Minnesota sports history?; (21:00) Where does Favre rank in Vikings and Minnesota sports history; (27:50) Former kicker Ryan Longwell joins to talk his memories of Favre and the 2009 season; (46:00) Do you miss the Metrodome?