Brett Favre’s revenge tour against the Packers – Minnesota Sports Rewind

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets April 13, 2020 12:15 pm
  • Phil and Judd rewind the Vikings 2009 Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, which was Brett Favre’s first matchup against Green Bay.
  • (11:00) Where does this game rank among Minnesota sports satisfactions.
  • (15:00) Between the Vikings win and Game 163 for the Twins, was this the best 48-hour stretch in Minnesota sports history?
  • (21:00) Where does Favre rank in Vikings and Minnesota sports history?
  • (27:50) Former kicker Ryan Longwell joins to talk his memories of Favre and the 2009 season.
  • (46:00) Do you miss the Metrodome?

