Podcast

Previous Story Vikings notes, Carter Coughlin, Rodney Smith, CJ Ham and Stephen Weatherly Next Story WrestleMania 36 review and a Kevin Garnett and Jimmy Butler comparison

Lou Nanne reveals his all-time North Stars and Wild team

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets April 6, 2020 12:08 pm
  • Lou Nanne tells us his 20-man, all-time team made up of North Stars and Wild players,
  • (33:45) Who did we miss out on and what is the team’s best line?
  • (42:00) Who is the all-time No. 1 center on the Wild? Is it Mikko Koivu?

Topics:
Vikings Vent Line Wild



Latest Vikings Vent Line Stories

Podcast

Previous Story Vikings notes, Carter Coughlin, Rodney Smith, CJ Ham and Stephen Weatherly Next Story WrestleMania 36 review and a Kevin Garnett and Jimmy Butler comparison