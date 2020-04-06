Lou Nanne reveals his all-time North Stars and Wild team

Shows
Mackey & Judd w/ Ramie
Purple Daily
SKOR North Live
Vent Line
SKOR North Twins Show
Minnesota Sports Rewind
Raised by Wolves
Judd’s Hockey Show
SKOR North Gophers Show
Full LIVE Schedule
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
10,000 Swings
The Crafty Rogues
Sound of the Loons
Loon Talk
The Beer Show
Fantasy Football Party
Partnership Shows
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Shows
Mackey & Judd w/ Ramie
Purple Daily
SKOR North Live
Vent Line
SKOR North Twins Show
Minnesota Sports Rewind
Raised by Wolves
Judd’s Hockey Show
SKOR North Gophers Show
Full LIVE Schedule
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
10,000 Swings
The Crafty Rogues
Sound of the Loons
Loon Talk
The Beer Show
Fantasy Football Party
Partnership Shows
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Podcast
Previous Story
Vikings notes, Carter Coughlin, Rodney Smith, CJ Ham and Stephen Weatherly
Next Story
WrestleMania 36 review and a Kevin Garnett and Jimmy Butler comparison
Lou Nanne reveals his all-time North Stars and Wild team
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
April 6, 2020 12:08 pm
Lou Nanne tells us his 20-man, all-time team made up of North Stars and Wild players,
(33:45) Who did we miss out on and what is the team’s best line?
(42:00) Who is the all-time No. 1 center on the Wild? Is it Mikko Koivu?
Topics:
Vikings Vent Line
Wild
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest Vikings Vent Line Stories
Top 5 Vikings QBs: Green couldn’t pass up trade with Oilers for future Hall of Famer
From Gaby to Goldy: Lou Nanne picks all-time team from Minnesota’s 2 NHL franchises
Best Vikings draft fits, Part 2: Offensive line
You bet: WrestleMania result will decide home court for Gophers-Iona game
Time to make amends: An open letter to Glen Taylor and Kevin Garnett
A Twitter List by SKORNorth
Podcast
Previous Story
Vikings notes, Carter Coughlin, Rodney Smith, CJ Ham and Stephen Weatherly
Next Story
WrestleMania 36 review and a Kevin Garnett and Jimmy Butler comparison