Can Mike Zimmer rebuild the defense to contend for a title again? Can the Vikings afford to skip WR in the first round?

Matthew Coller is joined today by Sage Rosenfels, Judd Zulgad, and Chris Trapasso to discuss whether the Vikings can rebuild their defense, Hot Routez, and the NFL Draft.

Coller and Sage open the show discussing whether the Vikings and Mike Zimmer can rebuild their defense to contend for a title again (1:00). Coller and Sage round out the first hour chatting about Hard Knocks and behind the scenes stories Sage has (26:00). Judd Zulgad heard we were starting the second hour with Hot Routez so he jumped in for the first half (53:00) before we close out the show joined by Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports to discuss the NFL Draft (1:19:00).

