Cliche Mount Rushmore Talker of the Week. Sage Football Wisdom. In Other News.

The boys have another Cliche Mount Rushmore on today’s show as well as some Sage Football Wisdom and In Other News. We open the show with our Top Four Broadcasters we would want narrating our lives in our Cliche Mount Rushmore Talker of the Week (1:00). Sage Rosenfels joins the show for his weekly Sage Football Wisdom to close out the first hour (29:00). We open the second hour of the show replaying our interview with Zach Parise from this morning’s Rewind (55:00) before we close out the show with In Other News (1:19:00).