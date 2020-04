Judd opens Vent Line with Chip Scoggins of the Star Tribune on the thought of the college football season being in jeopardy, according to Brett McMurphy; (13:00) What shows and old games should Judd be binging?; (20:00) A few loyal Vent Line listeners call in with some Vikings take; (28:14) Judd recaps the 5 trades the Vikings were forced to make; (36:00) Adam Schefter melts down on ESPN and Judd is here for it.