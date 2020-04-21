Did the Vikings miss their chance to get Trent Williams? Evaluating Boom or Bust Draft Prospects.

Matthew Coller is joined by Courtney Cronin and Mike Renner to discuss Trent Williams, boom or bust draft prospects, and Spielman’s press conference on today’s show. Coller and Courtney open the show discussing whether the Vikings missed out on the Trent Williams sweepstakes (1:00) before we close out the first hour with Hot Routez (29:00). Mike Renner of PFF joins Matthew Coller to kick off Hour Two to discuss boom or bust draft prospects (57:00). We close out the show discussing the breaking news that Gronk is back in the NFL and what we learned from Rick Spielman’s press conference (1:18:00).