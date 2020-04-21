Podcast

Did the Vikings miss their chance to get Trent Williams? Evaluating Boom or Bust Draft Prospects.

By Jonathan Harrison April 21, 2020 4:34 pm

Matthew Coller is joined by Courtney Cronin and Mike Renner to discuss Trent Williams, boom or bust draft prospects, and Spielman’s press conference on today’s show.

Coller and Courtney open the show discussing whether the Vikings missed out on the Trent Williams sweepstakes (1:00) before we close out the first hour with Hot Routez (29:00). Mike Renner of PFF joins Matthew Coller to kick off Hour Two to discuss boom or bust draft prospects (57:00). We close out the show discussing the breaking news that Gronk is back in the NFL and what we learned from Rick Spielman’s press conference (1:18:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the third segment when Matthew Coller was joined by Mike Renner of PFF to discuss which draft prospects are boom or bust.

Are the Vikings out of the sweepstakes for Washington’s Pro Bowl tackle?

With the NFL draft approaching on Thursday and the Vikings looking to upgrade at left tackle, there have been discussions that Minnesota would be a good landing spot for Washington Pro Bowl tackle Trent Williams.…
