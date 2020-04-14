Podcast

Doogie joins for The Scoop. I WANNA MOCK – Mel Kiper’s latest Mock!

By Jonathan Harrison April 14, 2020 6:11 pm

The boys are back today to discuss Mock Drafts while Doogie joins with his weekly Scoop session on the show today.

We open the show today with the latest Mock from the Godfather of Mocks himself Mel Kiper (1:00). We close out the first hour replaying the Jake Reed interview from this morning’s Rewind (32:00). Doogie joins to kick off the second hour of the show with his weekly Scoop segment (53:00). We close out the show today with our latest Let Us Not Forget and CRAM sessions (1:22:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the third segment of today’s show when Doogie joins for his weekly Scoop segment to fill us in with all the scoops he’s uncovered in the last week.

