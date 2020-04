Ramie and Phil open the show with an announcement of the $1,000 giveaway for the Vikings NFL Draft; (07:00) Ramie is inappropriately dressed because of the Last Dance’s debut on ESPN; (30:44) WrestleMania IV review!; (55:10) Matthew Coller slides into to give his takeaways from the Last Dance; (01:24:00) Then the boys wrap up with the NFL Draft hopefully going according to plan