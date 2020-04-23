Draft Day: Vikings pick CB Jeff Gladney at No. 31 after making trade with 49ers

The Vikings selected TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney with the 31st pick in the opening round of the NFL draft on Thursday night. This came after general manager Rick Spielman completed a trade that sent the 25th pick to San Francisco for three selections. Minnesota also obtained a fourth- (No. 117) and fifth-round pick (No. 176) from the 49ers.

Gladney, who is 6 feet, 183 pounds, suffered a torn ACL during his senior year in high school and was redshirted as a freshman. He became a four-year starter at Texas Christian University and had five interceptions in 50 games in his career. Gladney earned first-team All-Big 12 honors from the Associated Press. Last season, he only allowed a 46.6 completion percentage against.

The Vikings will have 12 more selections in the final two days of the draft. Minnesota will have the 58th pick in the second round and the 89th and 105th selections in the third round on Friday. The Vikings have nine picks on Saturday, including two in the fourth round (117 and 132), two in the fifth (155 and 176), two in the sixth round (201 and 205) and three in the seventh (219, 249 and 253).

There is a chance the Vikings could look to use some of these picks to work a trade with Washington for veteran left tackle Trent Williams, who has demanded a trade.

