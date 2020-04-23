Draft Day: Vikings pick WR Justin Jefferson at No. 22

The Vikings selected LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson with the 22nd pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night.

Jefferson, who is 6-foot-1, 202 pounds, led the country with 111 catches as a junior last season and his 18 receiving touchdowns were second to teammate Ja’Marr Chase. He had 1,540 receiving yards. Jefferson did not have a catch in his first year at LSU in 2017, but then caught a team-leading 54 passes for 875 yards and six touchdowns in 2018.

Jefferson was taken with a pick the Vikings obtained from Buffalo in the trade for Stefon Diggs this offseason.

