Draft Smokescreen or No? Doogie with The Scoop!

The boys have Scoop and CRAM sessions on today’s show as well as our yearly game of Smokescreen or No as we enter the last couple of days before the draft. We open the show today playing a game of Smokescreen or No based off Vikings GM Rick Spielman’s Pre-Draft Press Conference (1:00) before we close the first hour discussing the latest plan from MLB on how they’ll get their season started (46:00). Hour Two kicks off with Doogie joining for The Scoop (56:00). We close the show with our weekly CRAM Session (1:18:00).