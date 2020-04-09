Five ‘What If’ Draft Picks from the Vikings past and a statement for the Vikings about Tua.

Matthew Coller is joined today by Courtney Cronin and George Chahrouri to discuss five Vikings what if draft picks, Tua, and where the Vikings should look in the draft for an offensive lineman. Coller and Courtney open the show with Coller’s list of Five What If Draft Picks from the Vikings past (1:00) before we close with Coller’s statement for the Vikings if Tua somehow drops to them in the draft (27:00). Hot Routez helps kick off Hour Two (56:00) before PFF’s George Chahrouri joins to talk offensive lineman in the draft (1:19:00).