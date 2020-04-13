Former Vikings QB Tarvaris Jackson killed in car accident

Former Vikings quarterback Tarvaris Jackson died on Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash in Alabama, according to multiple reports. He was 36.

“The entire Vikings family is saddened by the news of Tarvaris Jackson being taken from us too soon,” the Vikings said in a statement issued by the team. “One of Tarvaris’ greatest attributes was his positive outlook and approach. He genuinely cared about others, was a good friend and will be missed by family, teammates and Vikings fans everywhere. We send our deepest condolences to his family.”

Tarvaris Jackson was back near his native Montgomery, AL on Sunday when he was involved in a single-vehicle crash at 8:50 p.m. Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jackson was killed when the 2012 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree then overturned. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) April 13, 2020

Jackson was taken in the second round of the 2006 draft out of Alabama State by then-new coach Brad Childress. Jackson spent five seasons with Minnesota, appearing in 36 games and making 20 starts. He started all 12 games in which he played in 2007 and was the backup to Brett Favre in 2009 as the Vikings advanced to the NFC title game.

“My time with the Vikings was very special because the team embraced and welcomed me as one of their own,” Favre told the Vikings’ website. “Tarvaris could have been anything but welcoming, but (instead he) was pure class and as good a teammate as any I’ve played with. (I’m) proud to call him friend!! Such sad news.”

Jackson threw for 3,984 yards with the Vikings with 24 touchdowns and 22 interceptions and had a 58.7 completion percentage and 76.6 passer rating. He also started in the Vikings’ playoff loss to Philadelphia in the 2008 season.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of former #Vikings QB Tarvaris Jackson. You will be missed, TJack! 📰: https://t.co/ZN4IwLgrN0 pic.twitter.com/SfCFhkT9jJ — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 13, 2020

Jackson left the Vikings after the 2010 season and signed a two-year contract with Seattle. He made a career-high 14 starts for the Seahawks in 2011. Seattle drafted Russell Wilson after that season and Jackson was traded to Buffalo in the summer of 2012. After one season in Buffalo, Jackson returned to Seattle in 2013 and was with the team through 2015. Jackson was brought in in relief of Wilson in Seattle’s 43-8 victory over Denver in Super Bowl XLVIII, marking the first time in 13 years a backup quarterback had played in a Super Bowl.

Jackson served as a graduate assistant with Alabama State in 2018 before becoming quarterbacks coach at Tennessee State in 2019.

Sage Rosenfels, who competed with Jackson for the starting job during training camp in 2009 before Brett Favre arrived, said he and Jackson became good friends during their time together in Minnesota.

During 2 training camps I competed with Tarvaris Jackson for the starting spot with the @Vikings before Favre arrived both seasons. For two guys fighting for the same job, we got along exceptionally well. TJack loved his family and teammates, and they loved him back. RIP #7 pic.twitter.com/rD5zjpv2JG — Sage Rosenfels (@SageRosenfels18) April 13, 2020

Here is a collection of tweets from more of Jackson’s former teammates with the Vikings and also Seattle coach Pete Carroll and Wilson.

RIP Tavaris Jackson. TJack was one of the best teammates and friends. Drafted together in 06’ and he will be missed. #skol #tavarisjackson — Chad Greenway (@chadgreenway52) April 13, 2020

Sad to read this morning. Always had a smile on his face, no matter the situation. Great teammate. https://t.co/iGeubhsSiR — Steve Hutchinson (@HutchSevenSix) April 13, 2020

Played with TJack in ‘08 on the @Vikings He was young and hungry. I can’t believe this happened. Prayers for him and his family during this horrible time. https://t.co/6KaoIp4Kzf — Gus Frerotte (@GusFrerotte) April 13, 2020

Tarvaris Jackson was a beloved teammate, competitor, and Seahawk. He will be deeply missed. So heartbroken by the news of his passing and sending our condolences to his family and friends. We love you forever @7tjackson — Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) April 13, 2020