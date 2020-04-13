vikings

Former Vikings QB Tarvaris Jackson killed in car accident

By Judd Zulgad | @jzulgad April 13, 2020 9:04 am

Former Vikings quarterback Tarvaris Jackson died on Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash in Alabama, according to multiple reports. He was 36.

“The entire Vikings family is saddened by the news of Tarvaris Jackson being taken from us too soon,” the Vikings said in a statement issued by the team. “One of Tarvaris’ greatest attributes was his positive outlook and approach. He genuinely cared about others, was a good friend and will be missed by family, teammates and Vikings fans everywhere. We send our deepest condolences to his family.”

Jackson was taken in the second round of the 2006 draft out of Alabama State by then-new coach Brad Childress. Jackson spent five seasons with Minnesota, appearing in 36 games and making 20 starts. He started all 12 games in which he played in 2007 and was the backup to Brett Favre in 2009 as the Vikings advanced to the NFC title game.

“My time with the Vikings was very special because the team embraced and welcomed me as one of their own,” Favre told the Vikings’ website. “Tarvaris could have been anything but welcoming, but (instead he) was pure class and as good a teammate as any I’ve played with. (I’m) proud to call him friend!! Such sad news.”

Jackson threw for 3,984 yards with the Vikings with 24 touchdowns and 22 interceptions and had a 58.7 completion percentage and 76.6 passer rating. He also started in the Vikings’ playoff loss to Philadelphia in the 2008 season.

Jackson left the Vikings after the 2010 season and signed a two-year contract with Seattle. He made a career-high 14 starts for the Seahawks in 2011. Seattle drafted Russell Wilson after that season and Jackson was traded to Buffalo in the summer of 2012. After one season in Buffalo, Jackson returned to Seattle in 2013 and was with the team through 2015. Jackson was brought in in relief of Wilson in Seattle’s 43-8 victory over Denver in Super Bowl XLVIII, marking the first time in 13 years a backup quarterback had played in a Super Bowl.

Jackson served as a graduate assistant with Alabama State in 2018 before becoming quarterbacks coach at Tennessee State in 2019.

Sage Rosenfels, who competed with Jackson for the starting job during training camp in 2009 before Brett Favre arrived, said he and Jackson became good friends during their time together in Minnesota.

Here is a collection of tweets from more of Jackson’s former teammates with the Vikings and also Seattle coach Pete Carroll and Wilson.

