Grading the Vikings draft picks

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets April 27, 2020 12:04 pm
  • Judd opens Vent Line on the heels of the 2020 NFL Draft with many outlets praising the Vikings selections.
  • Minnesota sports fans call in with their opinions of the draft.

Topics:
