Ramie and Phil Mackey open SKOR North Live on why the Vikings hit a home run in the 2020 NFL Draft; (11:00) Why fans need to stop complaining about the offensive line; (27:04) Takeaways from episodes 3 & 4 of the Last Dance; (46:45) WrestleMania 5 review; (53:25) Matthew Coller slides in for his takes on the Vikings draft; (01:21:30) Thor Nystrom from RotoWorld breaks down why the Vikings won the draft.