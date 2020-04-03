Hall pass: KG a shoo-in for election to Hall of Fame in first year of eligibility

Kevin Garnett’s wait to get into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame isn’t expected to be a long one. The former Timberwolves star is expected to be part of a 2020 class that will be announced Saturday and also include first-time finalists Tim Duncan and Kobe Bryant.

The Hall of Fame announcement usually comes during the Final Four, but with the coronavirus pandemic having shut down sports, the announcement will be shown by ESPN from their studios in Bristol, Conn. The program will start at 11 a.m.

Garnett was the fifth pick by the Timberwolves in the 1995 NBA draft out of Farragut Career Academy High School in Chicago and spent his first 12 seasons Minnesota. Garnett was selected to the All-Star Game 10 times while with the Wolves — he was named an All-Star 15 times in his career — and led the team to eight consecutive playoff appearances, including the Western Conference Finals in 2004. Garnett also was named the NBA MVP that season.

The Wolves traded Garnett to Boston in July 2007 and he won his only NBA title with the Celtics in 2008. Garnett was traded to Brooklyn before the 2013 season and returned to the Wolves in February 2015. He retired in September 2016. Garnett, 43, is one of four NBA players to win both the MVP and the Defensive Player of the Year awards. He was a nine-time NBA All-Defensive first-team selection.

Bryant, Duncan and Garnett combined for 11 NBA titles and 48 All-Star games between them. Bryant was killed with his daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash in late January.

There are 24 voters and it takes 18 votes for a finalist to go into the Hall. The induction ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 29 but there already is a plan for the induction to take place in October, if a delay is necessary because of the coronavirus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.