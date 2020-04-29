Here’s the scoop if you bought Twins tickets for April 2020 [Twins announce ticket refund policy]

If you bought single-game tickets from the Twins for an April home game at Target Field, you’re in luck. And finally, there’s an answer to the question – ‘What are the Twins going to do with all those tickets sold for games that might not be played?’

The Twins on Wednesday announced a slew of policies on their tickets sold, and it applies for the 16 April home games and beyond.

Single-game tickets are eligible for a refund at twinsbaseball.com/refund. Or, you can choose to keep that amount with the Twins, and use it as a credit toward a future ticket purchase during the 2020 regular season. If you bought on the secondary market, though, the club recommends that you contact the reseller for ticket information.

If you sit in one of the fancy suites with annual renewal, you can bet that the Twins will be in touch with you.

Anyone in between those two levels of ticket buyers can find all the refund policy info on the Twins’ website here.

Let’s say you bought a Flex Plan, the ticket plan where you buy a bundle of 20, 40 or 80 games and redeem them for any home games except the home opener. Those buyers on a monthly payment plan will not be charged for April, and the recurring payments will only kick back in once a revised schedule has been announced by the league. If you paid in full for the season, you should get a credit on your account “for the value of those redeemed tickets, plus an additional credit on account equal to 15 percent of the cumulative total for those tickets, to be used either toward future 2020 regular season home games at the Season Ticket Holder discounted price, or toward their 2021 account renewal.”

All levels of ticket holders can find their specific situation addressed here.