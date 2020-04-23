Home run scenarios for the Vikings in the first round of the NFL Draft

Matthew Coller is joined by Sage Rosenfels, Jeremiah Sirles and Courtney Cronin to preview the first round of the NFL Draft.

(28:30) Mike Tannenbaum from ESPN hops on the show.

(01:20:55) Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus joins for an analytical perspective of the draft.

YOUTUBE

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube for more Vikings content every day of the week. You can also subscribe to the Purple Daily podcast on Apple or Spotify.

Click here to download the SKOR North app from the Apple app store or Google Play store.