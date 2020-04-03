How different would things be if the Vikings had lost the Minneapolis Miracle game?

Matthew Coller is joined today by Myron Medcalf and Judd Zulgad for some Hot Routez and discussions on whether Trubisky’s time is up and how different things would be if the Vikings lost the Minneapolis Miracle game.

Coller and Medcalf open the show discussing the QB competition in Chicago and if that signals the end of Trubisky’s time there (1:00). We close out Hour One with some blazing Hot Routez (27:00). Judd Zulgad tags in for Myron for Hour Two and we open with a rewind of the Minneapolis Miracle game after they rewatched it last night on FS1 (54:00). Judd and Coller close out the show discussing how things would be different if the Vikings had lost the Minneapolis Miracle game (1:22:00).

