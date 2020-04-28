Uncategorized

Previous Story Who are the best draft fits for the Vikings? How good can Antoine Winfield Jr. be?

How does the draft change your perception of the 2020 Vikings?

Ramie opens SKOR North Live asking Matthew Coller how the draft changes the perception of the 2020 Vikings?; (28:12) A way too early prediction of how each division in the NFC shakes out; (41:00) Ramie has had enough of Isaiah Thomas complaining about the Bulls; (55:08) Some breaking news comes across that Matt LaFleur has reportedly ‘simply had enough of Aaron Rodgers’ act’; (01:19:00) Random power rankings of pizza toppings; (01:32:00) Ramie closes the show with a weird breaking story that no one is talking about.

