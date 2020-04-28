How does the draft change your perception of the 2020 Vikings?

Ramie opens SKOR North Live asking Matthew Coller how the draft changes the perception of the 2020 Vikings?; (28:12) A way too early prediction of how each division in the NFC shakes out; (41:00) Ramie has had enough of Isaiah Thomas complaining about the Bulls; (55:08) Some breaking news comes across that Matt LaFleur has reportedly ‘simply had enough of Aaron Rodgers’ act’; (01:19:00) Random power rankings of pizza toppings; (01:32:00) Ramie closes the show with a weird breaking story that no one is talking about.