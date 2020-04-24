Podcast

How should the Vikings use their picks in rounds two and three? Packers Vent Line!

By Jonathan Harrison April 24, 2020 6:18 pm

The Vikings had the board fall perfectly for them on night one of the draft and that left plenty of Vikings fans happy while Packers fans were left distraught by the way their team handled the first round.

We open the show diving right into Packers Vent Line (1:00) before discussing the new Vikings receiver and what we want the Vikings to do in round two and three tonight (28:00). Hour Two kicks off with the boys discussing which coaches and GM’s had the best setups and our favorite things from the broadcast (52:00). We close out with more Packers Vent Line and wrapping with Reusse (1:16:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the first segment when the boys dove straight into Packers Vent Line after the Packers used their lone pick in the first round to draft a questionable QB.

Topics:
Mackey & Judd Vikings



