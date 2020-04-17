Uncategorized

Previous Story Who are the best draft fits for the Vikings? How good can Antoine Winfield Jr. be?

ICYMI: Are the Vikings legitimate contenders in 2020?

Ramie asks Judd if the Vikings are true contenders in the NFC in 2020?

Topics:
Uncategorized



Latest Uncategorized Stories

Uncategorized

Previous Story Who are the best draft fits for the Vikings? How good can Antoine Winfield Jr. be?