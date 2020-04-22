Uncategorized

Previous Story Who are the best draft fits for the Vikings? How good can Antoine Winfield Jr. be?

ICYMI: Dan Orlovsky on what the Vikings should do in the NFL Draft?

Dan Orvlosky from ESPN joins to talk the Vikings’ strategy at the NFL Draft.

Topics:
Uncategorized



Latest Uncategorized Stories

Uncategorized

Previous Story Who are the best draft fits for the Vikings? How good can Antoine Winfield Jr. be?